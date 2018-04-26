Man accused exposing himself at Mechanicsville business

Investigators say this man exposed himself in an aisle of a business on April 8. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say exposed himself in the aisle of a business earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect is a black man in his 40s and was wearing a black dress shirt, multicolored neck tie, black pants, and a long black trench coat in the incident in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 8.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

