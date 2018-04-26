UK drops alcohol charges against 2 Canadian pilots - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK drops alcohol charges against 2 Canadian pilots

LONDON (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against two Canadian pilots accused of preparing to fly a commercial aircraft while under the influence of alcohol after their blood samples were mistakenly destroyed at a Scottish prison.

Prosecutors say there will be no further action against Imran Syed, 39, and Jean-Francois Perreault, 41, who were arrested July 18, 2016, before they were to pilot an Air Transat flight from Glasgow to Toronto.

Authorities say Syed, from Toronto, allegedly had 49 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. Perreault, from the province of Ontario, allegedly had 32 milligrams.

Both men denied the charges.

The flight eventually took off with a different crew the next morning after about 250 passengers spent the night at hotels.

"We are working with Police Scotland to ensure there are proper processes and guidance in place covering the retention and storage of samples when an accused person is remanded in custody," prosecutors said.

Air Transat had suspended the pilots but they will be reinstated because they have been "declared innocent," the airline said.

"We will be meeting with them in the next few days to plan their reinstatement since there is no charge against them and we have no evidence that they have broken any law nor our internal rules," the airline said. "They will need to undergo retraining and requalification as per applicable legislation, and we will put in place measures to ensure that their behavior is exemplary."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-04-26 19:09:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby lashes out after guilty verdict

    The Latest: Cosby lashes out after guilty verdict

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:08:56 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-04-26 19:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-04-26 18:12:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly