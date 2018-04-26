0.5K charity road race in Texas starts and ends with a beer

BOERNE, Texas (AP) - So many people have registered for a very short road race near San Antonio that no other "underachievers" are allowed to enroll.
The first Boerne (BER'-nee) 0.5K is scheduled for May 5 in the city of the same name.
Organizers say their city permit won't allow more than 100 "fellow underachievers" on the 546-yard (499-meter) course.
Race entry costs $25. The event is raising funds for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides foods at the weekend for underprivileged children.
There's also a VIP option: For big shots not wishing to expend any energy, a 1963 Volkswagen bus will transport them the length of the course for an extra $25.
A couple of brewpubs are sponsoring the event, and participants will get free beer at the start and finish lines.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
