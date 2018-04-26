WATCH LIVE: Bill Cosby found guilty

The jury came back with guilty verdicts on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday in the trial of Bill Cosby.

Cosby could face up to a 30-year prison sentence.

The panel of seven men and five women deliberated about 14 hours.

