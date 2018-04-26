WATCH LIVE: Bill Cosby found guilty

The jury is heading back to the courtroom and Bill Cosby's defense team is saying there's a verdict in his sexual assault retrial.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
Police in Virginia say a man who got out of his car in the middle of a highway because of a road rage incident was killed when a tractor-trailer ran him over.More >>
Virginia is set to open its first needle exchange program later this year as it tries to combat the spread of infectious diseases due to increased opioid use.More >>
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.More >>
Over the next few years, the automaker will cut its North America passenger car lineup by more than 80 percent.More >>
Sheboygan County sheriff`s deputies arrived and pulled her over. Hauke denies her 12-year old daughter was in her lap, steering the car. Dashcam video shows she also was reluctant to speak with deputies.More >>
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.More >>
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."More >>
A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain where North Korea has conducted five successive nuclear bomb tests has collapsed.More >>
One teen was critically injured, and two others injured in a Wednesday night wreck in Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and that "from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong."More >>
