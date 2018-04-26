Report: Jones & Jones administrator spent resident money on gambling, vacations

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

The administrator of Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility had her license suspended recently for reasons related to non-compliance, deceptive behavior, abuse and even fraud, according to the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care.

The board says Mable Jones violated laws and put residents in danger by her actions and lack there of.

According to the board, Jones used funds she received as a Social Security payee on behalf of residents to pay for personal expenses, such as restaurant outings, casino gambling, vacations as well as credit card bills in another individuals name.

The board states, "Ms. Jones transferred money from the account designated to receive direct deposits of residents' Social Security funds to the business account for JJ-1 (Jones and Jones) from which she then withdrew money to pay for these personal expenses."

The summary continues that Jones did not keep an accurate written accounting of her business spending for the facility or her personal spending. It continues that "when asked about her ability to maintain an accurate accounting of income, including money received for residents and expenditures, both personal and business, without such documentation, she stated, 'I don't know.'"

The long-term care board states that Jones failed to report to the regional licensing office approximately 235 calls for help made by her facility to the Richmond Police Department. Those reports included criminal activity such as battery, malicious wounding and theft and robbery, resident injury or death.

The report alleges that Jones failed to reveal she was a convicted felon on her license application. It says, "Jones was convicted of two felonies, i.e. credit card theft and credit card fraud, in the Circuit Court of Henrico County, Virginia, on October 14, 1985, and failed to disclose these convictions on her 2008 application for licensure."

It continues, and says "these felony convictions related to Ms. Jones' theft of a credit card from a patient while working as a practical nurse."

The board states Jones failed to protect the safety and welfare of residents. They provide an example by describing what happened to a 79-year-old man diagnosed with dementia, blindness in his right eye, glaucoma, hypertension, diabetes, impaired hearing and history of stroke and bilateral partial amputation of his feet.

The board says, "Despite the foregoing diagnoses indicating potential serious cognitive impairment preventing the resident from recognizing danger or protecting his own safety and welfare, which would necessitate restricting the resident's freedom of movement and require, among other things, staff supervision on any trips away from the facility,"

It continues, "On or about October 18, 2017 the resident while unaccompanied by any JJ-1 (Jones & Jones) staff, was struck and killed by a moving car while he was crossing a major four lane street near the facility."

The board says Jones failed to report the incident.

The board also points to an unhygienic living space that included a bed bug infestation which a pest exterminator described as quote "deplorable."

There are numerous other examples throughout the scathing report including a video recorded of a nursing staff roughly handling and repeatedly yelling at a non-verbal, 86-year-old woman who had fractured her hip.

NBC12 has been investigating Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue since November 2017 after residents complained about deplorable conditions.

The facility has been cited by the Department of Social Services for years.

Earlier this month, DSS denied Jones & Jones its license renewal.

There is a hearing regarding Jones' license at the Virginia Department of Health Professions in Henrico on June 28 at noon. It is a public hearing where the board will decide whether to exonerate, reprimand or revoke Jones' license.

The board could also require her to pay a monetary penalty. She could be placed on probation or they could continue her suspension.

Jones has not answered NBC12's request for a comment.

