Infantino has 'full confidence' in Samoura amid ethics issue - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Infantino has 'full confidence' in Samoura amid ethics issue

ZURICH (AP) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he retains "full confidence" in secretary general Fatma Samoura after an attempt to embroil her in an ethics investigation.

Samoura has expressed irritation at "totally ridiculous and baseless" claims she broke FIFA rules by not declaring an alleged conflict of interest in the 2026 World Cup bidding contest.

FIFA has not specified the exact nature of the complaint or the progress of any ethics investigation after it was alleged she was a relative of former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf, who is an ambassador for Morocco's bid.

Samoura insisted on Wednesday the former Liverpool forward "is not a member of my family and therefore everything is crystal clear."

FIFA's top administrator received a public show of support from Infantino.

"I can confirm my full confidence in Fatma Samoura to lead the FIFA administration," Infantino said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The former United Nations official was hired by Infantino in 2016 months after he was elected as Sepp Blatter's successor.

Morocco is due to take on a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico in the June 13 vote for the 2026 World Cup host.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Longtime prosecutor takes over Weinstein case in NYC

    Longtime prosecutor takes over Weinstein case in NYC

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:47 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:22:07 GMT
    Two people familiar with the case say a longtime Manhattan prosecutor who led the sex assault probe against Dominique Strauss-Khan and won a conviction in a notorious missing child case has now taken over the rape...More >>
    Two people familiar with the case say a longtime Manhattan prosecutor who led the sex assault probe against Dominique Strauss-Khan and won a conviction in a notorious missing child case has now taken over the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:21:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Trump says rapper Kanye West has 'good taste' for liking him

    Trump says rapper Kanye West has 'good taste' for liking him

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:09:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:21:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent ...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent ...
    President Donald Trump is praising Kanye West, saying the rapper has "good taste" because he supports Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump is praising Kanye West, saying the rapper has "good taste" because he supports Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly