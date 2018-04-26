Public meeting set to discuss Carytown shopping center

Carytown Burgers and Fries will be closing in October, but what will replace it is still not known. (Source: NBC12)

Questions are still unanswered about what is coming to the Carytown shopping center that was once anchored by Ukrops and then Martin’s.

Rumors have circulated that Publix will put a store in that location.

Little firm information is known, but it is known that Carytown Burgers and Fries is closing in October.

The shopping center will be renamed Carytown Exchange, and developers are open to discussion about future plans about what could move into the area.

A public meeting has been scheduled for May 8 inside the old Martin’s building.

