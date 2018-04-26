Ball brothers, slowed by injuries, leaving Lithuanian club - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ball brothers, slowed by injuries, leaving Lithuanian club

(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, basketball players LiAngelo Ball, right, and brother, LaMelo, show their shirts after signing for Lithuanian team BC Prienai - Birstonas Vytautas, during a news conference in P...
(AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, LaVar Ball is interviewed after a basketball game in Prienai, Lithuania.

By The Associated Press

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania team by mutual agreement.

BC Prienu Vytautas on Thursday announced the departure of the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. The team says LiAngelo injured an ankle and LaMelo has been bothered by back pain.

Lithuanian basketball writer Donatas Urbonas says on Twitter that father LaVar Ball told him he was upset over LaMelo's diminished playing time.

Nineteen-year-old LiAngelo averaged 12.6 points and 21.2 minutes in 14 games, and 16-year-old LaMelo averaged 6.5 points and 12.4 minutes in eight games.

LiAngelo left UCLA in December after he was suspended for shoplifting during the Bruins' trip to China. He has declared for the NBA draft. LaMelo left his California high school to turn pro.

