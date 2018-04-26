Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

By MARK PRATT
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Boston officials Thursday approved changing the name of Yawkey Way, the street outside Fenway Park, because of allegations former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey was a racist who resisted hiring black ballplayers in the 1940s and '50s.

The city's Public Improvement Commission unanimously approved a proposal by current Red Sox ownership to call the stretch of road Jersey Street, which it was originally named before being changed in 1977 to honor Yawkey the year after he died.

The vote drew immediate condemnation from the Yawkey Foundations, the charity named for Yawkey and his wife, Jean.

"As we have said throughout this process, the effort to expunge Tom Yawkey's name has been based on a false narrative about his life and his historic 43-year ownership of the Red Sox," the organization said.

"The drastic step of renaming the street, now officially sanctioned by the city of Boston (and contradicting the honor the city bestowed upon Tom Yawkey over 40 years ago), will unfortunately give lasting credence to that narrative and unfairly tarnish his name."

The Red Sox filed a petition with the commission in February and said that restoring the Jersey Street name is intended to reinforce that Fenway Park is "inclusive and welcoming to all."

Principal owner John Henry told the Boston Herald last year that "I am still haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived."

Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 until 1976. The Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball franchise to field a black player, when infielder Pumpsie Green was called up in 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson played for the Dodgers.

The Yawkey Foundations acknowledged that in its statement, but said the good it has done far outweighs the negative, including the more than $300 million the foundation has provided to organizations throughout the city.

"We have always acknowledged that it is regrettable that the Red Sox were the last Major League baseball team to integrate," the statement said.

The Public Improvement Commission noted that other businesses on the street had unanimously approved of the name change.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh did not say whether he agreed with the change, but noted that the change alone would not address the problem of racism.

"I know a lot of people are talking about 'this is going to help us end racism,'?" Walsh said. "This is not the answer to that."

It was not clear when the street signs would be changed.

The city renamed a stretch of the road David Ortiz Drive last summer in honor of the retired Red Sox designated hitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:30:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:22:28 GMT
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>

  • Top prospect Torres makes MLB debut as Yankees go young

    Top prospect Torres makes MLB debut as Yankees go young

    Sunday, April 22 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-04-22 18:54:55 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-04-23 01:47:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres warms-up before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium Sunday, April 22, 2018 in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres warms-up before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium Sunday, April 22, 2018 in New York.
    Prized prospect Gleyber Torres makes highly anticipated MLB debut as Yankees go young.More >>
    Prized prospect Gleyber Torres makes highly anticipated MLB debut as Yankees go young.More >>

  • What gets a manager fired? One really bad stretch

    What gets a manager fired? One really bad stretch

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:44:28 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-20 20:07:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, center, waits on the mound after removing starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chica...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, center, waits on the mound after removing starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chica...
    The line for losing a job is clear in most professional sports _ cross the front office, wrangle with the star player, flame out in the playoffs, or put together one historically bad run at the start of a season.More >>
    The line for losing a job is clear in most professional sports _ cross the front office, wrangle with the star player, flame out in the playoffs, or put together one historically bad run at the start of a season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly