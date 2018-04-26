Roundabout project scheduled for Shockoe Valley

The highlighted roads indicate where the roundabouts will be. (Source: Shockoe Valley Streets Improvement Project)

Five roundabouts are being proposed in Shockoe Valley.

A road improvement project scheduled to begin in 2021 calls for roundabouts at intersections on Oliver Hill Way and Venable Street in the area of the I-95 overpass on Leigh Street Viaduct.

A public information meeting is scheduled for May 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Middle School on Mosby Street.

The Shockoe Valley Streets Improvement Project will include wider sidewalks and bike lanes in addition to the roundabouts.

The intersections that would be turned into roundabouts are for Broad Street and 17th Street where it turns into Oliver Hill Way, Venable Street and Oliver Hill Way, Venable Street and 18th Street, Venable Street and Mosby Street and Mosby Street and Leigh Street Viaduct.

The goal is to reduce traffic speeds in the area and improve the safety of the pedestrians and cyclists who traverse the area.

One of the major goals of the project is to provide a connection link for Capital Trail and Cannon Creek Greenway.

The improvement is estimated to cost $28 million and will be completed in 2023.

