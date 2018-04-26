Man arrested following stabbing outside Henrico bar

The victims are expected to be OK. (Source: RNN)

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing and hit-and-run outside a bar in Henrico.

Police say a fight broke out outside Daddio’s Bar and Grille on Gayton Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

One man was stabbed and another was struck by a vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be OK.

Henrico police arrested the suspect a short time later.

