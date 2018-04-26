Bar owner: Suspect in stabbing acted in 'self defense'

A man is in custody after a stabbing and hit-and-run outside a bar in Henrico, but the owner of the bar says the "suspect" was only defending himself.

Police arrested Fleetwood Moore Jr. and charged him with hit-and-run and two counts of malicious wounding; however, Tommy Stapleton, the owner of Daddio's Bar and Grille, says the stabbing was in self defense, after Moore Jr. was jumped by a group of people.

At the Daddio's Bar and Grille off Glayton Rd. in Henrico, you'll find a slogan that reads "good food and good friends."

"This is a neighborhood restaurant that everyone enjoys," said Stapleton.

Stapleton is now coming to the defense of one of his friends and frequent patrons - Fleetwood Moore Jr.

"Five gentlemen came in right at closing time, and my staff asked them to leave. They decided not to leave. Fleetwood was trying to help get them out with my staff," said Stapleton.

Stapleton says things quickly turned violent.

"[The employees] got them out and locked the front door, and when Fleetwood came out, they had an altercation in the parking lot," said Stapleton.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded for a pedestrian being struck by a car outside the restaurant. They also said someone was stabbed by that driver. Both victims are expected to survive, but the investigation led to Moore Jr. being identified as the suspect.

"I just feel bad about the whole situation," said Stapleton. "It was definitely self defense, no question about it. It was five against one."

"This is definitely not who he is," said family friend Vernetta Winston. "He always puts other people before himself, so this is definitely not something that he would just do...I don't want the world to just see just a mugshot and a list of charges for him. Like I said, he's an awesome father, an awesome husband."

"I guess he was pushed to the limit," said Stapleton. "I don't approve of it, but that's what happened."

NBC12 reached out to Henrico Police for their response to claims that Moor Junior was defending himself - they did not have any updates and say the investigation continues.

