Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A coyote taking a daylight stroll through Philadelphia was trapped under a large metal trash bin near a school Thursday and it was later euthanized.

The coyote was spotted along the city's downtown waterfront before police and animal control officers cornered and trapped it about 3 miles away in south Philadelphia.

Thursday's encounter marked the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. On Monday, one was captured and released in a city park about 15 miles away from the school.

Officials at the Pennsylvania Game Commission think it may have been the same animal.

"We believe that it may be the same coyote because of its demeanor, because of it slack of fear of humans," said Dustin Stoner, an information and education supervisor for the commission's southeast region. "Typically, coyotes aren't as visible in urban areas as this one is or has been."

Stoner noted that the coyote seemed habituated to humans in both cases. He said it was put down to prevent people- especially children - from confusing the wild animal with a stray dog.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: DA: Cosby showed his true colors with outburst

    The Latest: DA: Cosby showed his true colors with outburst

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:08:56 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:21:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.More >>

  • Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:21:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • Fox talks Disney, teases 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at CinemaCon

    Fox talks Disney, teases 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at CinemaCon

    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-04-26 20:49:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 21:19:18 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Rami Malek, who plays the late Queen singer Freddy Mercury in the upcoming film "Bohemian Rhapsody," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official convention of the Na...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Rami Malek, who plays the late Queen singer Freddy Mercury in the upcoming film "Bohemian Rhapsody," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official convention of the Na...
    20th Century Fox Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider addressed Disney's deal to purchase most of Fox and also gave a first look at the highly anticipated Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody.".More >>
    20th Century Fox Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider addressed Disney's deal to purchase most of Fox and also gave a first look at the highly anticipated Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly