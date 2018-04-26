Iraq awards rights to develop oil in country's northeast - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Iraq awards rights to develop oil in country's northeast

BAGHDAD (AP) - Iraq has awarded the rights to explore and develop two gas fields and a hydrocarbon-rich area in the country's northeast.

Thursday's auction of 11 undeveloped blocks for exploration and development is Iraq's fifth since opening its vast resources to international energy companies in 2009.

UAE Crescent Petroleum won rights to develop the Gilabat-Qumar and Khashim Ahmer-Injana blocks in Diyala province. The company will be entitled to 9.21 percent and 19.99 percent of net profits, respectively, from the two fields.

China's Geo-Jade company won the rights to explore nearby Naft Khana block that is rich with oil and dried gas. Its share of net profits will be 14.67 percent.

Two other blocks in central Iraq received no bids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry's wedding

    Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry's wedding

    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 10:18:51 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:00:45 GMT
    (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP). Britain's Prince William, left, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.(Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP). Britain's Prince William, left, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
    Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.More >>
    Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.More >>

  • Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:00:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:18:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:59:46 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly