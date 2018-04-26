Fiat Chrysler reports 60 percent rise in profits - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fiat Chrysler reports 60 percent rise in profits

MILAN (AP) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reported a 60 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2018.

The company said Thursday that its profit of 1.02 billion euros ($1.24 billion) was up from 641 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier, though net revenue edged down 2 percent to 27.03 billion euros.

Fiat Chrysler maintained its guidance for full-year earnings, saying it still expects net revenue of about 125 billion euros.

The carmaker said it shipped 1.2 million vehicles in the first quarter, up 5 percent from a year earlier. The boost was mainly due to improved sales in North and Latin America and a jump at its Jeep unit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-04-26 12:10:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Disney emphasizes China roots in Shanghai amid trade tension

    Disney emphasizes China roots in Shanghai amid trade tension

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-04-26 12:10:07 GMT
    Walt Disney Co. is emphasizing its deep China connections as it launches an extension of Shanghai's $5.5 billion Disney Resort amid rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.More >>
    Walt Disney Co. is emphasizing its deep China connections as it launches an extension of Shanghai's $5.5 billion Disney Resort amid rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.More >>

  • Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:24:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 12:09:58 GMT
    Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly