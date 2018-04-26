Pineapple scattered on I-85 after tractor-trailer overturns

According to Virginia State Police, the trailer was hauling approximately 75,000 pounds of pineapple.More >>
According to Virginia State Police, the trailer was hauling approximately 75,000 pounds of pineapple.More >>
The event is free, but those planning to attend need to RSVP online.More >>
The event is free, but those planning to attend need to RSVP online.More >>
Virginia watched 42 gifs per person to Washington’s 50. California was third with 39.More >>
Virginia watched 42 gifs per person to Washington’s 50. California was third with 39.More >>
A group working with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe has bought land in New Kent County that could be used for a resort and casino.More >>
A group working with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe has bought land in New Kent County that could be used for a resort and casino.More >>
A Charles City restaurant is pleading for help after someone stole numerous valuable items and $1,000 for scholarship recipients.More >>
A Charles City restaurant is pleading for help after someone stole numerous valuable items and $1,000 for scholarship recipients.More >>