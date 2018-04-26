Pineapple scattered on I-85 after tractor-trailer overturns

Tons of pineapple was spilled Thursday morning in a crash on I-85. (Source: NBC12)

Just some of the 75,000 pounds of pineapple be hauled. (Source: Alex Whittler/NBC12)

An overturned tractor-trailer caused I-85 South to close near Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. There are no reports of injuries, and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved. There were two dogs in the cab with the driver, and both are OK.

Virginia State Police said the trailer was hauling approximately 75,000 pounds of pineapple, but later adjusted that number to 30,000 pounds.

Pictures from the scene show the trailer on its side near the guardrail and several whole pineapples scattered on the shoulder of the interstate.

VSP identified the driver as 49-year-old Richard J. Porter of Lenore, NC. He has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Porter was traveling southbound when he veered off the shoulder to the left and over-corrected, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation. Due to the type of cargo involved, VSP notified the Department of Agriculture.

