LG to buy automotive light maker ZKW for 1.1 billion euros - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LG to buy automotive light maker ZKW for 1.1 billion euros

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - LG Electronics Inc. says it will acquire Austrian-based automotive light maker ZKW in the company's biggest acquisition so far.

The South Korean company said Thursday it plans to buy a 70 percent stake in ZKW Holding, a supplier to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, for 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion), or 1.1 billion euros. Its holding company LG Corp. will purchase the remaining stake for 330 million euros ($402 million).

LG is banking on its automotive parts business to get a stronger foothold in the market. LG said the purchase of ZKW, which makes high-quality lights for top automakers around the world, will enhance its auto parts business portfolio.

The South Korean company said the acquisition will also help develop advanced automotive lighting for self-driving cars and next-generation automotive lighting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:23 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:23:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:22:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:18:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:20:09 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly