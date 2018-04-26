Profit slips at Volkswagen after accounting change - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Profit slips at Volkswagen after accounting change

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Profits have slipped at automaker Volkswagen in the first quarter due to a change in accounting rules, but sales increased and the company recorded no significant additional losses from its diesel emissions scandal.

Net profit fell 2 percent to 3.3 billion euros on sales that rose 4 percent to 58.2 billion euros. The company said Thursday that operating profits, which exclude financial items such as interest and taxes, fell to 4.2 billion euros from 4.4 billion euros - but would have shown an increase without the accounting changes, which affect how financial derivatives are valued.

CEO Herbert Diess says the company is "in a robust position" with net cash of 24.3 billion in the automotive division. The company took "no significant provision" related to the 2015 emissions scandal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

