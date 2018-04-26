Hyundai Motor's 1Q profit halved on grim US, China sales - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hyundai Motor's 1Q profit halved on grim US, China sales

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Technology Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Hyundai Motor said Thursday that its first-quarter profit plunged to its lowest level in more than eight years as sales dwindled in the United States and China.

South Korea's largest automaker said its January-March earnings sank a larger-than-expected 48 percent to 731.6 billion won ($677.3 million), compared with 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

The result was far below the market consensus. Analysts expected 942.1 billion won in quarterly earnings, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Quarterly profit was nearly halved as car sales in China and the United States sank further. The company also blamed the local currency's steep rise against the U.S. dollar and a walkout by its union.

Sales fell 4 percent to 22.4 trillion won ($20.7 billion) while operating income also sank 46 percent to 681.3 billion won ($631 million) during the three-month period.

Its first-quarter car sales fell 2 percent from a year earlier to 1.05 million units.

The maker of Tucson and Sonata is banking on the release of new SUV models to revive sales. While the first-quarter sales in the U.S. slumped 31 percent from a year earlier and dropped 17 percent in China, the South Korean automaker said there were a few bright spots.

In China, monthly sales turned positive in March from a year earlier after Hyundai released some new models there. In the U.S., Hyundai's inventory levels have begun to show signs of stabilization, it said. Hyundai has been spending big on incentives in the U.S. market as competition heightened.

The company hopes global sales of its latest Santa Fe SUV model will help improve its bottom line.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:23 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:23:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:22:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:18:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:20:09 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). John Cena, left, a cast member in the upcoming film "Bumblebee," addresses the audience as fellow cast member Hailee Steinfeld looks on during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official co...
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    John Cena says he still love ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly