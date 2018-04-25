Richmond mom hosts Missing Persons Day Rally

The Coalition Against Violence is partnering with police for Richmond’s Second Annual Missing Persons Day Rally.

The event is hosted by Richmond Police working with Toni Jacobs, mother of Keeshae and Deavon Jacobs.

Keeshae was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016, and Deavon was killed in a homicide on Jan. 8, 2017.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 28 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, located at 900 Decatur Street.

It will have family-friendly activities, including a moon bounce, food, drinks, face painting, vendors and prizes.

