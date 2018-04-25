LeBron's last-second shot gives Cavs 98-95 win in Game 5 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LeBron's last-second shot gives Cavs 98-95 win in Game 5

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, celebrates with Cedi Osman, from Turkey, after James shot a game-winning three point shot in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25... (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, celebrates with Cedi Osman, from Turkey, after James shot a game-winning three point shot in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25...
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots a game-winning three point shot over Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cl... (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots a game-winning three point shot over Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cl...
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives past Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives past Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, a crowning moment for another brilliant performance, to give Cleveland a 98-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Game 5, putting the Cavaliers within one victory of advancing in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Moments after blocking Victor Oladipo's possible go-ahead driving layup, James caught the inbounds pass, took two dribbles and dropped the winner over Thaddeus Young.

As Cleveland's sellout crowd exploded, James hugged rookie teammate Cedi Osman before jumping on the scorer's table to celebrate another of those moments that will define his career.

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and went 15 of 15 from the line.

Kyle Korver added 19 points and Cleveland's much-maligned defense tightened just in time as the Cavaliers seized their first lead in the first-round series after being down 1-0 and 2-1.

Cleveland can close out Indiana with a win Friday night in Indianapolis.

Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points, and Young had 16 for the Pacers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:24:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:00:49 GMT
    Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>

  • No verdict from Cosby jury; defense lawyers slammed

    No verdict from Cosby jury; defense lawyers slammed

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 03:59:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-04-26 03:43:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly