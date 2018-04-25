Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works

(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - "A Quiet Place" is getting a sequel.

Jim Gianopulos is the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. He says Wednesday that the studio is developing a follow-up to the buzzy John Krasinski-directed thriller that's currently in theaters.

"A Quiet Place" has earned over $135 million from North American theaters in just over three weeks. It cost a modest $17 million to produce.

Speaking to an audience of theater owners and exhibitors at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, Gianopulos acknowledged that Paramount has had some difficult years at the box office.

He says "A Quiet Place" is the first of what he hopes will be many future hits for the studio.

