4-year-old swept away from mother on beach, believed to be dead in NC Outer Banks

A 4-year-old boy is believed to be dead after he was swept away from his mother while walking on a North Carolina beach Wednesday.

The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."

"As parents, this is our worst nightmare, even for those of us who love and have grown up by the ocean," Chief Joel C. Johnson said in a Facebook post. "Please join us in thought and prayer for this family as we mourn with them the loss and give thanks for the well-being of our own children."

The boy's name has not been released.

