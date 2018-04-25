Suspect steals E-Cigarette display case

Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help identifying the person in the photo who stole a display of electronic cigarettes from a convenience store last week.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, April 17, a male walked into the 7-Eleven store, located at 1101 West Main St., and approached the counter. He examined an electronic cigarette display case on the counter for a moment and then lifted it and ran from the store.

The suspect is a white male with a tattoo the size of a half dollar under his left eye. His photo from the store’s security camera is below.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

