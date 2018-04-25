Caesars Entertainment plans to manage hotel in Baja, Mexico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Caesars Entertainment plans to manage hotel in Baja, Mexico

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Caesars Entertainment Corp. casino company says it plans to build a beachfront non-casino hotel in the Mexican city of Puerto Los Cabos.

Company president and chief executive Mark Frissora announced Wednesday that the $200 million Caesars Palace resort will be the company's first Mexico property.

Plans call for 500 rooms and suites, a 40,000-square-foot (3,716-square-meter) convention center, a spa, two golf courses, three restaurants and entertainment venues.

It will be developed by Mexico-based Grupo Questro and managed by Caesars Entertainment in the Puerto Los Cabos tourist corridor and the San Jose del Cabo resort on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Las Vegas-based Caesars last week also announced plans to manage two non-casino hotels and a beach club in Dubai.

They'll be the company's first non-casino resorts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women

    Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:20:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • 'Show us your face.' Late author hunted Golden State Killer

    'Show us your face.' Late author hunted Golden State Killer

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:19:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby jury focuses on star defense witness

    The Latest: Cosby jury focuses on star defense witness

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-04-25 15:48:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:19:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    A jury has started deliberating the fate of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    A jury has started deliberating the fate of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly