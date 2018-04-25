Two suspects walk off with a stolen scooter

Richmond Police detectives need help identifying the two people in the video who stole a TaoTao scooter last weekend.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, the suspects were walking in the 1100 block of East 16th Street. The suspects walked past a parked 2017 TaoTao scooter, blue in color, before quickly returning to the scooter and running away with it while pushing the scooter down the street.

The scene was captured on a neighbor’s home security camera.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects or the whereabouts of the scooter to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

