Help Chesterfield County win $20k for parks

It’s the last week for supporters to vote for Chesterfield County during the “Meet Me At The Park” contest.

Chesterfield County residents have been voting to nominate the county for a $20,000 grant, to make substantial improvements to one of the county parks.

At the end of April, the Parks and Recreation department that receives the most nominations will receive the grant to improve a local park. In addition, everyone who submits a nomination will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro prize pack.

The contest, which was held during April as part of the recognition for Earth Month and Earth Day on April 22, is being held to revitalize parks across the U.S.The National Recreation and Park Association, NRPA, is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company, including Disney Citizenship, Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN, on this program for the third year.

Chesterfield County’s encourages people to nominate the county by taking a selfie in your favorite park, and using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies and #BeInspired.

