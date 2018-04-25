Study: Your brain is distracted 27 seconds after using phone

More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>
The travel site Hipmunk says booking between now and Sunday will save you about 12 percent on those tickets.More >>
The travel site Hipmunk says booking between now and Sunday will save you about 12 percent on those tickets.More >>
If you're a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customer, now is a good time to read the company's "Capital Credits" policy. That's so you’ll know whether the money will be available when you need it.More >>
If you're a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customer, now is a good time to read the company's "Capital Credits" policy. That's so you’ll know whether the money will be available when you need it.More >>
An 85-year-old Korean War Veteran becomes the victim of identity thieves. He says $34,000 was stolen from his bank account. He thought he lost it all - until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>
An 85-year-old Korean War Veteran becomes the victim of identity thieves. He says $34,000 was stolen from his bank account. He thought he lost it all - until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>