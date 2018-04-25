Study: Your brain is distracted 27 seconds after using phone

You know you've done it - you've picked up that smart phone while sitting at a red light.

You think you're safe because you're not moving, but a study says it is still dangerous and potentially putting lives at risk.

More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.

On 12News at 5 on Thursday, Rachel DePompa takes a look at distracted driving and how your brain can be impacted by what you last saw on your phone for 27 seconds.

