Dominion Energy Riverrock to feature new events

Dominion Riverrock is coming in May. (Source: Dominion Riverrock)

Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on May 18-20 is adding several exciting new events and challenges this year.

Check out the full list on 12AboutTown.com.

Registration for all events are open, with a price increase set for May 1.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12