Police not looking for suspects after woman shot in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department says a woman was shot Wednesday afternoon just off Chamberlayne Road.

Police responded to the scene in the 5900 block of Grammarcy Circle to find a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

