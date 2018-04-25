Police not looking for suspects after woman shot in Henrico

Three people are in custody, accused of stealing lottery tickets from stores in Chesterfield, Prince George and Hopewell.More >>
Three people are in custody, accused of stealing lottery tickets from stores in Chesterfield, Prince George and Hopewell.More >>
If you're in the market for buying a home, or perhaps you're selling yours and moving to another neighborhood, don't miss out on this week's Digital Dialogue to get your questions answered.More >>
If you're in the market for buying a home, or perhaps you're selling yours and moving to another neighborhood, don't miss out on this week's Digital Dialogue to get your questions answered.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
More than 200 Virginians died in distracted driving crashes last year and 15,000 people were injured, according to DMV statistics.More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>
A frustrated Glen Allen man turned to 12 On Your Side for help, after he says his neighbor built a wall on his property without permission - and now it could cost him thousands!More >>
Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on May 18-20 is adding several exciting new events and challenges this year.More >>
Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on May 18-20 is adding several exciting new events and challenges this year.More >>
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."More >>
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."More >>
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."More >>
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."More >>
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.More >>
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.More >>
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.More >>
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.More >>
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.More >>
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.More >>
Fourteen former South Carolina Department of Corrections correctional officers have been named in indictments as part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery and smuggling into state prisons, court documents show.More >>
Fourteen former South Carolina Department of Corrections correctional officers have been named in indictments as part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery and smuggling into state prisons, court documents show.More >>
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.More >>
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>