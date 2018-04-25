NBC12 picks up top regional Edward R. Murrow Award

For the second year in a row, NBC12 received the top regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in journalism.

This comes less than six months after the station picked up a National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence at a ceremony in New York City.

NBC12 was also recognized with two additional regional awards, including breaking news and excellence in social media.

Just this weekend, the station was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias by the Associated Press, and received five other awards from the organization.

