NBC12 picks up top regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on May 18-20 is adding several exciting new events and challenges this year.More >>
Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on May 18-20 is adding several exciting new events and challenges this year.More >>
For the second year in a row, NBC12 received the top regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in journalism.More >>
For the second year in a row, NBC12 received the top regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in journalism.More >>
The administrator of an assisted living facility in Richmond that has faced numerous violations has had her license suspended by the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care Administrators.More >>
The administrator of an assisted living facility in Richmond that has faced numerous violations has had her license suspended by the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care Administrators.More >>
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.More >>
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man was arrested after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man was arrested after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.More >>