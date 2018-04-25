Court records: Travis Plummer "choked victim with two hands" in domestic abuse incident

Court records are revealing more about the violent past of the Richmond father whose two-year-old girl was found dead in a suitcase in New Jersey.

Plummer is still in custody in Puerto Rico, awaiting extradition to Hudson County, New Jersey. That’s where his daughter Te’Myah Plummer’s body was found in Jersey City, under an overpass. Plummer was subsequently arrested by FBI agents in Puerto Rico.

Travis and Te’Myah Plummer had been missing since August of 2017, until the gruesome discovery two weeks ago.

Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Court records show an emergency protective order was filed against Plummer by the 23-year-old mother of his child, last month. The mother details an incident occurring back in 2017, where she said Plummer punched her, giving her a “swollen black eye.” The two had lived together in Creighton Court. Court records stated the victim was “fearful of the offender… and that he has assaulted her in the past.”

The address listed for Plummer on that protective order is a Jersey City, New Jersey address.

This isn’t the first time protective orders have been filed against Plummer. In January of 2013, a female living with Plummer took out a protective order against him, saying he came to her job and demanded she get into the car, and drove off "with her feet hanging out of the door." Court records then say Plummer “struck the victim with a closed fist to… the face in the eye, lip and jaw… and choked the victim with two hands around the neck.”

In a separate incident that same year, Plummer was charged with child abuse. He was ultimately found guilty of abduction and child abuse.

In 2005, Plummer pleaded guilty to child neglect after his 8-month-old baby boy, Etreyu, drowned in a bathtub. He was originally charged with felony child abuse and manslaughter. Prosecutors at the time said Plummer should have never left his infant and three-year-old child alone in the bathtub. Attorneys said phone records showed he delayed calling police. The child’s thick hair was also dry when paramedics arrived.

In 2001, Plummer was charged with assaulting his then wife. Plummer took a plea deal, and the case was dismissed. He was ordered to attend family counseling.

Plummer has also been found guilty of two counts of distributing cocaine, drug possession, possessing a deadly weapon in jail, and driving on a revoked license.

Hudson County New Jersey prosecutors have not said when Plummer will be back in the United States. That could take weeks if he fights the extradition in Puerto Rico. Investigators believe little Te’Myah did not die in New Jersey.

