Dog bites police horse during mounted unit event

WILMERDING, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a dog in a yard near a police mounted unit event in Pennsylvania escaped and bit one of the participating horses on its legs.
Allegheny County police say its mounted unit and one from Pittsburgh were in Wilmerding on Wednesday to talk to a citizens group about the duties and responsibilities of the units.
Police say a dog that hadn't been properly secured escaped from a yard and bit a Pittsburgh police horse named Jack, leaving the animal with puncture wounds on his front legs and near his back legs.
The dog was quarantined while officials tried to determine whether it was up-to-date with all vaccinations. A vet examined the horse, which appeared to be experiencing no further problems.
Police are reviewing the incident.
