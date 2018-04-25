Verizon unveils new technology to make first responders job easier

Officials and first responders in Richmond learned how Verizon's incident command center prepares to boost cell phone service in the event of severe weather and emergency situations.

Verizon's Operation Convergent Response team showcased on Wednesday several assets that can be utilized by first responders responding to large-scale emergencies.

One of the assets is an off-road ATV-type vehicle that carriers satellite communication and other deplorable emergency response equipment. It can be sent out into areas that have been severely impacted by a hurricane, tornado, or other event to allow first responders to establish communications, perform rescues, and more.

Their goal is to work with public safety agencies getting their feedback on how they can continue to provide various available wireless solutions to law enforcement in serve action.

