Traveling this summer? Book your trips now

If you want to save on a summer trip, you need to book your plane tickets this week.

The travel site Hipmunk says booking between now and Sunday will save you about 12 percent on those tickets.

After Sunday, the data shows airfares start rising. To get the best deal, set up fare alerts for your destination now.

In addition to Hipmunk, Kayak and Hopper let you set up alerts delivered either by email or text so you can book flights fast.

Setting up a few from nearby airports so you can compare prices is a smart move, too.

And remember, the lowest price on flights is often found on the airlines' sites, rather than discount sites.

To save on your stay, give business hotels a second look. They tend to offer deals, especially on the weekends, when they aren't as busy.

And it helps to call the hotel directly, rather than the 1-800 reservations number.

A clerk at the front desk is in a much better position to give you a lower rate or an upgrade.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12