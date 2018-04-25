New Redskins player complains of traffic stop in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins' new wide receiver said it was some "welcome to the east coast" when a Virginia state trooper pulled him over and asked if he was a gang member or dealt drugs.

Paul Richardson Jr., who is African-American, just signed a $40 million five-year contract with the Redskins.

The Washington Post reports that state police have said the matter is under review, even though Richardson didn't file a formal complaint.

Richardson tweeted about Tuesday's traffic stop, saying he was ticketed because his new Mercedes SUV has only temporary registration, even though he's got two months to get the paperwork done.

Richardson later deleted the posts, saying "It's true, but tweeting about it wasn't the right way to deal." Supporters are saying he had every right to complain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.