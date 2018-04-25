Assisted living facility administrator has license suspended again

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

The administrator of an assisted living facility in Richmond that has faced numerous violations has had her license suspended by the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care Administrators.

This is the second time Mable Jones, who is the administrator of Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue, has had her license suspended in the past year.

The board says license suspensions such as this are because of an "emergency order due to the health and safety and wellness of residents being in danger."

Earlier this year, the Department of Social Services found 20 violations that "place the health, safety, or welfare of residents at risk." Late last year, a report says a resident was observed with facial bruising and a head injury.

The facility’s head injury protocol specifies that if a head injury occurs, emergency services will be called immediately. The resident told the inspector that emergency services had not been contacted.

On Nov. 13, the inspector saw a resident with a large purple and bluish facial bruise with extreme swelling.

Staff told the inspectors that the resident had fallen. DSS said the facility failed to initiate the head injury protocol.

The report also said the person’s individualized service plan didn’t reflect their need for assistance with dressing, wheeling or mobility.

The report continues that Jones, the administrator, did not convey to the inspector that she was responsible for the general administration and management of the facility and overseeing the day-to-day operation of the facility.

"The administrator was unable to answer the inspector’s questions regarding basic facility operations such as the daily activities provided for residents, who conducted resident activities, specific s regarding resident care, and where resident clothing was located, without calling someone outside the facility," the report said.

DSS also says the building has gnats and cockroaches. On one occasion, equipment wasn't cleaned between use on patients.

NBC12 has been investigating Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility for months. Residents complained of bed bugs and poor living conditions last fall.

The facility was cited numerous times by the Department of Social Services dating back to 2013.

The facility on Forest Hill Avenue has been in operation for over a decade. In December, the facility was listed for sale for $4.5 million.

