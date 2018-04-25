K-9 catches burglary suspect in Petersburg

Officer John Stamper and his K-9 partner 'Loki' were called to help. (Source: Petersburg Police)

The Petersburg Bureau of Police say a K-9 helped track down a burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the scene at 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of St. Mark Street. Two people fled from the area when officers arrived.

Police say Officer John Stamper and his K-9 partner "Loki" then were called to help.

Prior to their arrival, one suspect was taken into custody, but the second suspect continued to run.

"Officer Stamper deployed Loki off lead once he observed the second offender," police said in a Facebook post. "Loki, as trained, responded to his handlers commands and stopped inches away as he reached the offender adverting a bite and allowing the offender to be taken into custody."

No injuries were reported.

