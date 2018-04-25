Recently adopted blind dog found wandering 100 miles away

OJ, right, was found on a back road in Staunton less than a week after being adopted from RACC. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to recover a blind dog it adopted out less than a week ago after the dog turned up at a shelter more than 100 miles away.

OJ, a 12-year-old Dachsund, was taken to a shelter in Staunton and reported as a stray.

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services said the blind dog was dropped off around noon Tuesday by a man who said he found the dog on a back road.

The shelter scanned OJ’s microchip and traced him back to RACC and the woman who adopted him.

She was contacted by the Shenandoah shelter and said the dog had been with her friend and that she had “just got him.”

RACC is sending someone to Staunton to pick OJ up Wednesday.

OJ was surrendered to RACC last week along with his guide dog companion, Blue Dozer. A picture of the pair went viral on RACC’s Facebook page.

The shelter said the pair were bonded and could only be adopted together. It was only a couple of days after they were turned over to RACC that the dogs were adopted out.

