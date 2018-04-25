Michael Vick named offensive coordinator of new Atlanta professional football team

Atlanta is getting a new football team, and a familiar face is joining its coaching staff.

The Alliance of American Football announced on Wednesday that Atlanta will be the second city to host a team. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress has been named as the new head coach for the team, and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback and number one overall pick, Michael Vick, has been named as the offensive coordinator.

The team will play home games at Georgia State Stadium.

The Alliance of American Football described itself as:

Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The Alliance of American Football is high-quality professional football fueled by a dynamic Alliance between players, fans and the game. Fans will be able to stream Alliance matchups live via the free Alliance app while accessing integrated fantasy options with real rewards — for themselves and the players they are cheering on. Players will have state-of-the-art protection on the field and ample opportunities off it. The Alliance will provide players a comprehensive bonus system, post-football career planning as well as counseling and scholarship support for postsecondary education. Founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian, The Alliance features 8 teams playing a 10-week regular season schedule kicking-off February 9, 2019 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.