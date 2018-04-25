Michael Vick named offensive coordinator of new Atlanta professional football team

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services said the blind dog named OJ was dropped off around noon Tuesday by a man who said he found the dog as a stray.More >>
Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
For now, Amazon will only deliver in cars that are either GM or Volvo and models that are 2015 or newer.More >>
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.More >>
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.More >>
Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used a dead man's finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation.More >>
The Mayor of Dallas announced that one officer injured in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot has died.More >>
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
The two women trapped under the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a juvenile girl said she was raped walking home from school on Monday.More >>
The Lee County Coroner's Office has revealed the causes of death for the seven inmates killed in a prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution last week.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>
