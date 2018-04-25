Trump meets with Apple CEO at White House to talk trade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump meets with Apple CEO at White House to talk trade

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House to discuss trade as he engages in negotiations around the globe.

Trump tweeted before the meeting that they would be "talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."

The president met with Cook in the Oval Office a day after the leader of the technology giant attended Trump's state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump has had a fraught relationship with the electronics company, criticizing Apple Inc. on Twitter over its decision not to cooperate with law enforcement on breaching its phone encryption and over the size of the screens on iPhones. But Trump has praised the Cupertino, California-based company's planned investment in the U.S. after the passage of last year's tax cuts.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the primary focus of the meeting was trade. Cook also met with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to travel to China soon for trade talks as both countries have proposed tariffs of $50 billion on the other's products. Trump has said he's looking to impose tariffs of up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

The administration is also engaged in negotiations with Canada and Mexico on a revised form of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump assailed during his 2016 Republican campaign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • DeLorean widow sues for 'Back to the Future' payments

    DeLorean widow sues for 'Back to the Future' payments

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:18:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:33:53 GMT
    The widow of maverick automaker John DeLorean alleges a Texas company has illegally received money owed to his estate from a deal with Universal Pictures for the "Back to the Future" movies.More >>
    The widow of maverick automaker John DeLorean alleges a Texas company has illegally received money owed to his estate from a deal with Universal Pictures for the "Back to the Future" movies.More >>

  • Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women

    Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:33:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:24:41 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:37 GMT
    Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Then President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>

    Oh, Yeezus: President Donald Trump tweets his thanks to Kanye West for his recent online support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly