Facebook launches transparency tool before Irish referendum - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook launches transparency tool before Irish referendum

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25.

LONDON (AP) - Facebook is launching a pilot program in Ireland ahead of a referendum on abortion which it hopes will ensure greater transparency in political advertising.

The tool, which is also being tested in Canada, follows a scandal involving the political consultant Cambridge Analytica that has stoked concerns about privacy on the social network.

One of the allegations in the Cambridge Analytica scandal was that data from millions of Facebook users was used to help micro-target political ads to select groups- meaning that only those most susceptible to the message would see the advertisements.

The new tool being launched Wednesday allows users of the network to see all of the advertisements a page is running.

Voters are to decide in May whether they want to change Ireland's strict abortion laws.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

    Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 14:58:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:10:29 GMT
    A judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.More >>
    A judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.More >>

  • Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:09:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

    Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:08:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:00:01 GMT
    Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.".More >>
    Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly