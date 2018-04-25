Kansas City suburb: Half-car joke an 'eyesore' and must go

EDGERTON, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City suburb is pressuring the owner of a cut-in-half car adorned with a sign reading, "Divorced. She got ½," to junk the junker.
The Kansas City Star reports that the half-car was created as a joke by the late-Edgerton Mayor Ray Braun who used to own the defunct gas station where the front part of the 1987 Chevrolet Citation is parked. Braun fitted the half-car with rear caster wheels and used to drive it in parades. Danny O'Neal now owns the property where the vehicle sits.
But City Council President Clay Longanecker says the car has become "an eyesore" and the Edgerton codes department has told O'Neal has to dispose of it. O'Neal plans to argue it's a "landmark" and memorial to Braun.
Neither man was ever divorced.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
