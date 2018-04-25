Commission calls for more transparency from shoe companies - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Commission calls for more transparency from shoe companies

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a f... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a f...

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

Apparel companies are heavily involved in elite-level youth basketball, with Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all running their own circuits. The shoe companies also have lucrative sponsorship deals with schools and coaches worth millions of dollars.

When a federal investigation revealed some of the shoe money was being funneled to recruits to influence their choice of schools, the NCAA's hand was forced: It had to deal with the worst-kept secret in college basketball.

As part of its recommendations to clean up corruption, the Commission on College Basketball called on the boards of apparel companies Wednesday to have greater financial transparency and accountability in their investments in "non-scholastic basketball."

"The apparel companies that actively sponsor non-scholastic basketball are public companies," the report said. "It appears, however, that they do not have effective controls in place in their spending in non-scholastic basketball."

A federal investigation in September revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks and bribes, leading to the arrests of 10 people. Among them were two former Adidas executives, including one who was accused of agreeing to funnel $40,000 through a coach to the father of former North Carolina State player Dennis Smith Jr.

The independent commission, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, released a 60-page report on Wednesday, asking for the apparel companies' help in corralling the corruption.

The commission said it expects the companies will insist their employees provide detailed accountability about expenditures in non-scholastic basketball and cooperate with new NCAA rules out of concern how their money is being spent.

WHY IT COULD WORK: If the NCAA can get the shoe companies to agree, it would allow the organization to have a better handle on benefits future college players are receiving and possibly dissuade corruption.

WHY IT WOULDN'T WORK: The shoe companies may not want to cooperate, leaving the NCAA still in the dark.

WHY IT'S KEY TO THE SCANDAL: The benefits elite youth players receive from shoe companies has always been a blind spot for the NCAA. Getting a glimpse of the expenditures and where those come from could possibly help it prevent future pay-to-play scenarios.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • France's cultural clout resonates during Macrons' US trip

    France's cultural clout resonates during Macrons' US trip

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-04-25 13:18:31 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-04-25 14:21:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
    In fashion, food and even art _ the Macrons' visit to the United States could be summed up in three words: French, French, French.More >>
    In fashion, food and even art _ the Macrons' visit to the United States could be summed up in three words: French, French, French.More >>

  • Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-25 14:19:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Meek Mill released from prison, rings 76ers' Liberty Bell

    Meek Mill released from prison, rings 76ers' Liberty Bell

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:27:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-25 14:12:00 GMT
    (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, right, leaves the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed...(David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Rapper Meek Mill, right, leaves the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed...
    Rapper Meek Mill has attended an NBA playoff game in his first public appearance since being released from prison while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.More >>
    Rapper Meek Mill has attended an NBA playoff game in his first public appearance since being released from prison while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly