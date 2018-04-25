Stronger pound weighs on revenues at drugmaker GSK - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stronger pound weighs on revenues at drugmaker GSK

LONDON (AP) - Pharmaceutical and consumer goods maker GlaxoSmithKline says first-quarter revenue dropped 2 percent as a stronger pound offset encouraging sales of a new shingles treatment.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that revenue fell to 7.22 billion pounds ($10.1 billion) from 7.38 billion pounds in the same period last year. Net income fell 48 percent to 549 million pounds as GSK took a 495 million pound charge related to the revaluation of the consumer healthcare business after it agreed to acquire full ownership of the joint venture.

Sales of the shingles treatment Shingrix totaled 110 million pounds in its first full quarter on the market.

CEO Emma Walmsley says GSK's main priority is to strengthen the pharmaceuticals business and the pipeline of drugs under development.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

    Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 14:58:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:10:29 GMT
    A judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.More >>
    A judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.More >>

  • Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:09:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

    Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:08:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:00:01 GMT
    Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.".More >>
    Eric Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly