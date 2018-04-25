Strong 1st quarter from Comcast, and a $30B bid for Sky - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Strong 1st quarter from Comcast, and a $30B bid for Sky

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo a pedestrian walks by a Comcast Service Center, in Miami. Comcast Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo a pedestrian walks by a Comcast Service Center, in Miami. Comcast Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Comcast, continuing to see the loss of cable subscribers during an otherwise strong first quarter, formalized its bid for Britain's Sky satellite with a $30 billion offer.

The bid Tuesday puts the Philadelphia cable company in direct conflict with Rupert Murdoch' 21st Century Fox, which wants Sky for itself.

Comcast Corp. posted earnings of $3.12 billion. Per-share earnings were 66 cents, or 62 cents adjusted for non-recurring gains, which is 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $22.79 billion, also edging out expectations.

As more people switch to streaming services, the company lost 96,000 cable TV customers.

