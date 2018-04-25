Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping

(Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol... (Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The maker of a much-debated e-cigarette popular with teenagers says it will spend $30 million in an effort to keep its products out of the hands of children.

The announcement from Juul (JOO'-uhl) Labs comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration questioned the design and marketing of the company's small, sleek vaping devices.

The San Francisco company said the initial investment will fund research on vaping and the formation of an expert panel to combat underage use of Juul. That group will be led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

The company says it will also support state and federal legislation to raise the minimum age for vaping products to 21. Federal law sets the age at 18, though some states have higher requirements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:33:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-04-25 13:42:03 GMT
    (CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...(CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>

  • Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping

    Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:28:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-04-25 13:08:28 GMT
    (Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...(Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...
    The maker of the much-debated e-cigarette brand Juul says it will spend $30 million to try to keep its products from underage users.More >>
    The maker of the much-debated e-cigarette brand Juul says it will spend $30 million to try to keep its products from underage users.More >>

  • Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:50:42 GMT
    (Source: WWBT)(Source: WWBT)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly