Amazon to test delivery inside customer cars

Amazon wants to limit the number of packages that get stolen off porches, so it plans to drop the items off in the back of cars.

Richmond is one of three dozen cities where the program will be tried out. It is an extension of the Amazon Key service that allows customers to get deliveries inside their homes.

For now, Amazon will only deliver in cars that are either GM or Volvo and models that are 2015 or newer. The vehicles must have an active OnStar or Volvo on Call account.

You also must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify.

