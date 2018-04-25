Theft suspect seen leaving store with armful of clothes

The suspect left the store in a silver SUV. (Source: @SGTKRollings/Twitter)

The man is alleged to have stolen $1,500 worth of merchandise. (Source: @SGTKRollings/Twitter)

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect they say brazenly walked out loaded down with stolen merchandise.

The theft occurred at Stein Mart, and the value of the items is estimated at $1,500.

Police say a man entered the store, took clothes right off the rack and fled the store in a silver SUV.

Surveillance footage captured the man’s image and shows him walking toward the door with an armful of clothing.

Officers need your help to identify persons who stole $1500 in merchandise from Stein Mart. A male entered the store and removed clothing from the racks. He then exited and fled in a silver SUV. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @wric @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/5OD0t8Ni1m — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 25, 2018

