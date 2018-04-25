China says it welcomes visit by US officials amid trade spat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China says it welcomes visit by US officials amid trade spat

BEIJING (AP) - China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it welcomes a planned visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to Beijing next week amid trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Wednesday that China looks forward to the visit for "consultation on trade and economic issues."

He referred reporters to other unidentified government departments for details on the visit.

The United States and China are entangled in their most consequential trade dispute since World War II. Both countries have proposed tariffs of $50 billion on each other's products; Trump is looking to impose tariffs of up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

Announcing Mnuchin's visit on Tuesday, Trump said: "We've put on very substantial tariffs, and that will continue unless we make a trade deal. I think we've got a very good chance of making a deal."

Mnuchin has expressed optimism that the countries can avoid a trade war. He met last week with finance officials from China, Japan and Europe.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, has vowed to open China's market wider to foreign companies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:02:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Miranda, "Game of Thrones" #MeToo figure take Webby Awards

    Miranda, "Game of Thrones" #MeToo figure take Webby Awards

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-04-24 23:28:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:29 AM EDT2018-04-25 07:29:21 GMT
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and a key figure in the #MeToo movement are among the winners of this year's Webby Awards.More >>
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and a key figure in the #MeToo movement are among the winners of this year's Webby Awards.More >>

  • Madonna loses battle to prevent auction of Tupac letter

    Madonna loses battle to prevent auction of Tupac letter

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-04-25 01:07:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:29 AM EDT2018-04-25 07:29:17 GMT
    Pop star Madonna has lost her battle to prevent an auction of her personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur.More >>
    Pop star Madonna has lost her battle to prevent an auction of her personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly